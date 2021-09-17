CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue researchers create the world's whitest paint

Xiulin Ruan, a professor of mechanical engineering at Purdue University, shows off the paint that was declared the world's whitest by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of John Underwood/Purdue University

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Researchers at Purdue University earned a Guinness World Record with an unusual development: the world's whitest paint.

Xiulin Ruan, a professor of mechanical engineering at the West Lafayette, Ind., school, said the original aim of the project was to create a paint that would reflect sunlight from a building and thereby lower energy usage as a means of fighting climate change.

The paint, which incorporates barium sulphate particles, reflects 98.1% of solar radiation, making the painted surface noticeably cooler than surrounding surfaces, Ruan and his team found.

The process of making the paint reflective had a side-effect of making the paint extremely white, Ruan found. The barium sulphate was partially responsible for the color, and the usage of differing particle sizes in the paint caused it to reflect a greater spectrum of sunlight.

The paint was declared the world's whitest by Guinness World Records, which selected the record for inclusion in the 2022 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

