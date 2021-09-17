43-year-old man killed following hit and run crash

Corpus Christi police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Thursday night and fled the scene.

The crash happened in the 900 block of Waldron Road near the Naval Air Station Drive just after 11 p.m.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was crossing the street, but not using the crosswalk, and he was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators added the man tried to cross Waldron and was hit in the northbound lane. The driver of the vehicle didn't stop at the scene and continued traveling Waldron heading towards the base.

Once he is found, police said the driver will face a 2nd degree felony charge for the fatal hit and run crash.

Police said this incident is still an active investigation and asked if anyone knows the identity of the driver to call (361)888-TIPS.

