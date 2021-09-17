CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

43-year-old man killed following hit and run crash

By Eddie Cruz
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIqjZ_0bzglOba00

Corpus Christi police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Thursday night and fled the scene.

The crash happened in the 900 block of Waldron Road near the Naval Air Station Drive just after 11 p.m.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was crossing the street, but not using the crosswalk, and he was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators added the man tried to cross Waldron and was hit in the northbound lane. The driver of the vehicle didn't stop at the scene and continued traveling Waldron heading towards the base.

Once he is found, police said the driver will face a 2nd degree felony charge for the fatal hit and run crash.

Police said this incident is still an active investigation and asked if anyone knows the identity of the driver to call (361)888-TIPS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Corpus Christi, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy