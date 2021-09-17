'The Trade Hotel': The newest addition coming to the Deer District

It's been two months since the city of Milwaukee celebrated the Bucks becoming the NBA champions, and Friday, the Bucks organization along with local developers broke ground on the newest addition to the Deer District.

Located in the heart of the city and adjacent to Fiserv Forum, The Trade Hotel , an autograph collection hotel by Marriott, will honor Milwaukee history.

Gary Brink & Associates Rendering of The Trade Hotel

"The Trade is designed to be authentic to Milwaukee by incorporating Milwaukee's cream city brick, metals and timber elements," said ​Andy Inman, President of North Central Group.

The Milwaukee Bucks have partnered with North Central Group (NCG) to bring this hotel to life. NCG will operate the hotel.

The Trade Hotel will offer 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, more than 200 luxurious rooms and suites, and that's not all.

"We will have a very upscale rooftop restaurant that will really become Milwaukee's rooftop experience to overlook all the amazing things going on in the Deer District," Inman said.

This hotel will not only add to the vibrancy in the area, but will also create jobs with living wages, something the Bucks organization prides itself on.

"This development will provide 750 plus construction jobs and over 150 full-time and part-time jobs when the Trade opens up for business," Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin said. "The Trade will continue to fulfill our promise of the Deer District. It's a place to work, it's a place to live, and it's a place to play all year round."

Mayor Tom Barrett said there is a lot of interest in the Deer District for both retail and restaurants, and he sees the area becoming the center for all activity in the metropolitan area.

The Trade Hotel is set to open in 2023 and is not the only development coming to the Deer District. Future projects include additional apartments, office space and entertainment opportunities.

