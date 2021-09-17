CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Remember the cherished ideals of limited government on this Constitution Day

By Christopher Tremoglie
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’d never know it based on many of the actions taken by the Biden administration, but the Constitution is the law of the land. It has been since 1787. Today is the anniversary of when 39 delegates signed what would become one of the most important documents in world history at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Yet, you would be hard-pressed to find many people who know the significance of the date.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ivc.edu

Constitution Day: September 17

Constitution Day, formerly known as Citizenship Day, commemorates the formation and signing of the US Constitution by thirty-nine brave men in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787, and also recognizes all who by birth or naturalization have become citizens of the United States. The Constitution of the United States of America:
IRVINE, CA
USC News

Celebrate Constitution Day 2021 with USC

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
POLITICS
themountvernongrapevine.com

Constitution Day and Citizenship Day

Constitution Day and Citizenship Day on September 17th commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of the United States and those who have become United States citizens. On this day, members of the U.S. Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution in 1787. Constitutional Convention. While many contributed to crafting the document known...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Locke
Person
Thomas Hobbes
Person
James Madison
schiffgold.com

Fun on Friday: The Government Can’t Even Get Constitution Day Right

Today is Constitution Day. We’re supposed to be celebrating the day the Constitution was signed and presented to the states for ratification. But it’s pretty hard to celebrate because the Constitution is dead. On Sept. 17, 1787, delegates (most of them, but not all) at the Philadelphia Convention signed the...
EDUCATION
930 AM KMPT

Rob Natelson Commemorates Constitution Day with Reflections

Constitutional scholar Rob Natelson with the Independence Institute in Denver spoke to KGVO News on Friday on the occasion of National Constitution Day. Natelson looked back at the rich history of how the U.S. Constitution was developed and crafted. “The history starts essentially with a charter issued by one of...
POLITICS
Norristown Times Herald

Rediscovering America: Quiz for Constitution Day

Today, September 17 is Constitution Day, marking the date in 1787 that the American Founders signed the document that still governs us today. The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the Constitution, its history and those who created it.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitution Day#Limited Government#Republican Government#Independence Day#Americans#The Magna Carta#Patriots#Athenian
Washington Examiner

Schools snub Constitution Day

When your children arrive home from school on Sept. 17, I encourage you to ask them, "How was Constitution Day?" Just three years ago, when I was still in high school, I had no clue that Constitution Day existed. Many people and students still don't know it does. In fact,...
EDUCATION
The Citizen Online

Constitution Day commemorates foundation of USA

While most know July 4th as our nation’s birthday, few know that September 17th is the birthday of our government. This is the date in 1787 on which the Constitution was signed by 39 brave men. The Constitution opens with the phrase: We The People. This phrase is important because...
POLITICS
trnty.edu

Readings Highlight Constitution Day 2021

On September 17, 1787, the Founding Fathers signed the most influential document in American history, the U.S. Constitution. And every year, Trinity commemorates that world-changing event by recognizing Constitution Day. For this year’s observation, Trinity students read two speeches that were given at the ceremony marking the 20th Anniversary of...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Constitution Day worthy of observance

Friday, Sept. 17, is Constitution Day in America – if President Biden doesn’t rescind it.The U.S. Constitution changed the world for the better.It recognized that people – even everyday people – have God-given rights and the constitution itself is one that limits federal power rather than placing controls over citizens.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
desertnews.com

McCarthy Offers Pocket U.S. Constitutions for Constitution Day

McCarthy Offers Pocket U.S. Constitutions for Constitution Day. Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office will offer pocket-sized U.S. Constitutions to constituents of California's 23rd Congressional District on Friday, September 17, 2021, in celebration of Constitution Day. All pocket U.S. Constitutions will be mailed out. McCarthy released the following statement:. “For 234...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thenevadaindependent.com

Constitutional limits don’t go away simply because they’re inconvenient

As it turns out, getting policies passed into law is difficult enough during the best of times—let alone in our current era of political division and partisan tribalism. So, it should not have surprised anyone when the Biden Administration announced plans to unilaterally impose a de facto vaccination mandate through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
limestone.edu

Video of Constitution Day Ceremony

On Friday, September 17, at 12 noon, Limestone University commemorated the 234th year since the signing of the United States Constitution. The event took place in front of the Curtis Administration Building and was organized by Limestone's Criminal Justice Club. The ceremony included the reading of the Constitution, Limestone's Criminal...
GAFFNEY, SC
antioch.edu

Message from the Chancellor on Constitution Day

This Constitution Day, I am more grateful than ever for the freedoms and opportunities that American democracy provides. But I also feel an urgent need to speak out against recent attacks on one of the most fundamental rights of the American citizen—the right to vote. In recent years, we have witnessed attempts to erode America’s democracy, culminating in reckless and self-serving challenges to the 2020 presidential election. After certification of an election in which no significant fraud was proven, many states have nonetheless passed laws that restrict voter access, in the name of election security. According to the Brennan Center at New York University Law School, between January 1 and July 14, 2021, at least 18 states enacted 30 such laws.
POLITICS
kprl.com

Constitution Day 9.17.2021

Today is Constitution Day. Congressman Kevin McCarthy is giving away pocket-sized US constitutions to his constituents at his office in Bakersfield. They’re going to be mailed out, so his office is not crowded with people from his district. McCarthy says, “For 234 years, our constitution has served as the bedrock...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy