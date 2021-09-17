Remember the cherished ideals of limited government on this Constitution Day

This Constitution Day, I am more grateful than ever for the freedoms and opportunities that American democracy provides. But I also feel an urgent need to speak out against recent attacks on one of the most fundamental rights of the American citizen—the right to vote. In recent years, we have witnessed attempts to erode America’s democracy, culminating in reckless and self-serving challenges to the 2020 presidential election. After certification of an election in which no significant fraud was proven, many states have nonetheless passed laws that restrict voter access, in the name of election security. According to the Brennan Center at New York University Law School, between January 1 and July 14, 2021, at least 18 states enacted 30 such laws.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO