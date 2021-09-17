Remember the cherished ideals of limited government on this Constitution Day
You’d never know it based on many of the actions taken by the Biden administration, but the Constitution is the law of the land. It has been since 1787. Today is the anniversary of when 39 delegates signed what would become one of the most important documents in world history at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Yet, you would be hard-pressed to find many people who know the significance of the date.www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 0