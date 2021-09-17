Located in the parking lot of South Church at 41 Central Street. Andover Farmers Market is a vibrant hub connecting local farmers, artisans, and the community through the joy of local food. Buy your fresh produce, seafood, bread, wine, baked goods, ice cream, artisanal products and more, while supporting local businesses. Everything is local, straight from the maker/grower. Connect with friends and stay for a game of corn hole. We accept SNAP and offer a $20 match per SNAP shopper through Oct 16, 2021. Stop by the info table and we'll help you out.