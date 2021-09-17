CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas man seriously injured after a motorcycle wreck in Osage Beach

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoMtv_0bzgkbhs00

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Arkansas man was injured after a motorcycle wreck Thursday night on Highway 54.

The Osage Beach Police Department responded to Eastbound Highway 54 west of Passover Road after Chester Kowolski, 55, hit the guardrail while driving a motorcycle.

Kowolski was taken to Lake Regional Health System with serious injuries treatment. According to Anita Harrison, a spokesperson with Lake Regional Health Systems, Kowolski was treated for his injuries and then transferred to another facility.

The post Arkansas man seriously injured after a motorcycle wreck in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Truck stolen from Miller County homicide victims seen near Callaway County before victims found dead

The new detail in the cases surrounding McLean comes from a search warrant the Missouri State Highway Patrol requested for information from OnStar. Law enforcement wanted information from the General Motors-owned company to help track the movement of the Chevy Silverado truck Pam and Daniel Stephan owned. The post Truck stolen from Miller County homicide victims seen near Callaway County before victims found dead appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Patrol car involved in crash during chase in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Randolph County Sheriff's Office patrol car was damaged late Wednesday night during a chase. The crash happened just before 11:25 p.m. on private property near County Road 2355. That's about three miles east of Moberly. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Timothy D. Still, 43, of Moberly, crashed an The post Patrol car involved in crash during chase in Randolph County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Keytesville man charged after crash involving a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office patrol car

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect the suspect's residence. RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Randolph County prosecutor has charged a Keytesville man on multiple counts after a Wednesday chase that ended in a crash involving a Randolph County Sheriff's Office patrol car. The Randolph County Sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a The post Keytesville man charged after crash involving a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office patrol car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Traffic
State
Arkansas State
Local
Missouri Traffic
City
Osage Beach, MO
Osage Beach, MO
Accidents
Osage Beach, MO
Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Morgan County man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed motorcyclist

Morgan County prosecutors charged A. Scott Wilson, 58, of Versailles on Friday with second-degree manslaughter, causing a crash by driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to yield to an oncoming vehicle. The latter two charges are misdemeanors. The post Morgan County man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed motorcyclist appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Illinois man dies at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Stephen Jones, 51, of Peoria, Illinois, jumped into the lake off a diving board in an unnamed cove at the 17.6 mile mark Sunday evening and didn't come back up. The Camden County coroner pronounced him dead about two hours later. The post Illinois man dies at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Accident#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man killed in Miller County UTV crash

MILLER, Co. (KMIZ) One man was killed on Saturday night in a UTV crash in Miller County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 65-year-old Gary Herigon was driving a UTV along Old 10 Mile Rd. south of Kings Bluff Drive when he ran off the left side of the road. The UTV The post Man killed in Miller County UTV crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teenager seriously injured in Moniteau Co. crash that totals car

MONITEAU, Mo. (KMIZ) A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash in Moniteau County. According to the crash report, the boy was driving along Route 87 near Shalom Drive on Friday night, when the car crossed a driveway. The car then went off the left side of the road and went airborne. The car The post Teenager seriously injured in Moniteau Co. crash that totals car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weekend shooting leaves man hurt in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mexico Public Safety Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Saturday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Buchanan Street just before 1 p.m. to reports of a disturbance involving gunshots. According to the MPSD, several people started shooting at each other during an The post Weekend shooting leaves man hurt in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Saturday morning crash seriously injures man in Callaway Co.

CALLAWAY Co. (KMIZ) One man was seriously injured in a Saturday morning crash in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Crash Report, 24-year-old Kyle Canada was driving along Route HH, north of Airway Road in Callaway County around 1 a.m. when his car went off the road. The car then hit a fence The post Saturday morning crash seriously injures man in Callaway Co. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire put out at ADM Sunday morning in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a fire at ADM Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a fire in the attic of a machine shed located on the south side of the plant. ADM staff had discovered the fire and were attempting to put it out when firefighters The post Fire put out at ADM Sunday morning in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WORLD
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy