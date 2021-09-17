OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Arkansas man was injured after a motorcycle wreck Thursday night on Highway 54.

The Osage Beach Police Department responded to Eastbound Highway 54 west of Passover Road after Chester Kowolski, 55, hit the guardrail while driving a motorcycle.

Kowolski was taken to Lake Regional Health System with serious injuries treatment. According to Anita Harrison, a spokesperson with Lake Regional Health Systems, Kowolski was treated for his injuries and then transferred to another facility.

The post Arkansas man seriously injured after a motorcycle wreck in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS .