Characters and parties and magic, oh my! — Numerous free children’s events planned for Covered Bridge Days

When one talks with Kelly Kitchens about all the children’s events she’s planning for the upcoming Covered Bridge Days festival on Sept. 24-26, she can’t quit smiling. “I’m just very passionate about this,” she said. “I have kids of my own, and I want to give all of our community’s children the thrill of having something to do here, without having to go somewhere else. What an opportunity this is for our kids! This is quality entertainment.”