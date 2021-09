Text by Katherine Cloninger Ellis • Photography by John O’Hagan. How one man’s passion for fine English boxes turned into a successful business. At the young age of 16, Dr. John E. Crews excitedly purchased his very first antique—a Grand Tour bronze (a sculpture of sorts) made in the 1880s. It was perhaps a peculiar acquisition for an Indiana farm boy, but there was something special about the object that spoke to him. “I saw it, and I could immediately appreciate the object aesthetically,” he recalls. “It really captured my imagination, but I didn’t have the vocabulary to tell you why I bought it.” Little did he know that this initial antique purchase would be the first of many for decades to come and would ultimately turn into an extensive and lucrative collection of fine English boxes.

