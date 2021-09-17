Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast, the National Hurricane Center said Friday afternoon.

The storm is forecast to become a post-tropical storm by Saturday night, south of Atlantic Canada.

Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm will be “short-lived” and will stay off the East Coast.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Cox Media Group