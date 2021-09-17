CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 8 days ago
Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast, the National Hurricane Center said Friday afternoon.

The storm is forecast to become a post-tropical storm by Saturday night, south of Atlantic Canada.

Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm will be “short-lived” and will stay off the East Coast.

The New York Times

Sam Becomes a Category 3 Hurricane

Tropical Storm Sam, lower right, is the 18th named storm of a busy 2021 hurricane season, and the fourth to form in less than a week. (NOAA via The New York Times) Hurricane Sam strengthened into a Category 3 storm as it moved west across the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said Saturday.
