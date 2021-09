CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We are now one week away from the deadline for many of the hospital employees in Greater Cincinnati to get vaccinated. The deadline for the vaccine mandate is Oct. 1 for at least three of the hospital groups. All of the hospitals are avoiding specifics regarding how many of their employees remain unvaccinated or how many, if any, have quit due to the vaccine mandate. But one thing is clear: They are all struggling to meet the staffing demand due to the huge influx of COVID patients.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO