Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Putnam, Schuyler by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-17 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adair; Putnam; Schuyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Adair, southeastern Putnam and southern Schuyler Counties through 430 PM CDT At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Queen City, or 13 miles southwest of Lancaster, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kirksville, Queen City, Novinger, Greentop, Worthington and Livonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
