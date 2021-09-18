Six-time Pro Bowl DT Roger Brown dies at 84

Reuters

2 minute read

2021-09-18 02:51:08 GMT+00:00 - Roger Brown, a six-team Pro Bowl selection in the 1960s, died Friday. He was 84.

His cause of death was not announced.

Brown, born in Virginia, played collegiately at Maryland-Eastern Shore before being drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 1960 draft. He played seven seasons with the Lions (1960-66), followed by three with the Los Angeles Rams (1967-69).

He also was a first-team All-Pro selection in 1962 and '63 and made his final Pro Bowl squad with the Rams in 1967.

"Roger Brown will always hold a special place in our team's history," Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. "A member of the Lions' esteemed 'Fearsome Foursome' of the 1960s with Alex Karras, Darris McCord and Sam Williams, Roger's career accomplishments solidify his legacy alongside some of the all-time greats of our game."

In 1962, Brown sacked Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr seven times in a Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers. That day, the team set a franchise-record 11 sacks.

With the Rams, Brown was part of another elite line as he played alongside Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen and Lamar Lundy. He retired following the 1969 season.

Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Upon his retirement, he returned to Virginia and entered the restaurant business. He was the co-owner of the popular Roger Brown's Restaurant and Sports Bar in Portsmouth, Va.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Kevin Gausman, pinch-hitting because San Francisco had run out of position players on the bench, lifted a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th inning Friday night as the Giants outlasted the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-5.

Information you can trust

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Follow Us

Thomson Reuters Products

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Refinitiv Products

Information, analytics and exclusive news on financial markets - delivered in an intuitive desktop and mobile interface.

Access to real-time, reference, and non-real time data in the cloud to power your enterprise.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2021 Reuters. All rights reserved