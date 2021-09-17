Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-17 11:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atchison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Atchison County through 430 PM CDT At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Muscotah, or 9 miles south of Horton. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Effingham, Muscotah and Arrington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
