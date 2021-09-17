CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivey to Call Special Session on Prisons Sept. 27

By Mary Sell, Alabama Daily News
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 8 days ago
UPDATED — Gov. Kay Ivey plans to call lawmakers to Montgomery for a special session on prison construction Sept. 27, she told them in a letter Friday. “As I have stated before, this is our moment — this Legislature and this administration — to lead our state in a bipartisan manner to solve a problem that has plagued us for decades and that, if not properly addressed, will continue to set us back for decades to come,” Ivey wrote in the letter.

