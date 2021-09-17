Chadwick Boseman ‘What If…?’ Episode Helps Disney+ Break Into Nielsen’s Streaming Rankings

“ What If …?” serves as the final acting credit for Chadwick Boseman, and fans turned their eyes toward Disney+ following the Episode 2 premiere that centered on T’Challa (Boseman) adventuring through space, according to Nielsen ’s latest report on the most-viewed streaming television shows of the week.

Per Nielsen’s report, which was based on viewership from August 16 through August 22, “What If…?” was viewed for 225 million minutes, making it the ninth most-viewed show in that window despite only two episodes of the series being available at the time. It’s likely that the Boseman-centric episode helped the animated Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero series break into Nielsen’s latest streaming report; though MCU titles tend to be ratings drivers, the series premiere did not appear in Nielsen’s report last week.

Netflix titles have dominated Nielsen’s reports for several weeks and though that trend is still holding true, Hulu’s star-studded “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which features big names such as Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, was the third most-viewed show of the week, with 420 million minutes viewed, according to Nielsen. That Hulu released three hour-long episodes for the premiere helped the limited series make an early appearance in the rankings.

Nielsen’s data is only based on United States audiences using TV sets and only covers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. The company releases its streaming data reports on a roughly one-month delay due to an arrangement with the aforementioned streaming services. The entertainment industry’s major streamers do not regularly release their own verifiable viewership data.

The other eight titles on Nielsen’s latest report were Netflix projects. “Outer Banks,” which has topped Nielsen’s streaming viewership reports for several weeks, is still the title to beat: The series was the most-viewed show of the week, with 736 million minutes viewed. It was followed by the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin-led “Grace and Frankie,” which premiered its seventh season August 13 and was viewed for 716 million minutes, per Nielsen.

1. Outer Banks (Netflix) – 736 million minutes

2. Grace and Frankie (Netflix) – 716 million minutes

3. Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) – 420 million minutes

4. Virgin River (Netflix) – 342 million minutesWhat

5. Bake Squad (Netflix) – 276 million minutes

6. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix) – 268 million minutes

7. Hit & Run (Netflix) – 254 million minutes

8. Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix) – 240 million minutes

9. What If…? (Disney+) – 225 million minutes

10. Lucifer (Netflix) – 179 million minutes