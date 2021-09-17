Cincinnati Bearcats Announce Non-Conference Schedule for 2021-22 Men's Basketball
The University of Cincinnati men's basketball program has announced its 13-game non-conference slate, the official start of the Wes Miller era. The Bearcats open Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Evansville, followed by a Saturday bout with Georgia. It marks the third all-time meeting with the Bulldogs and a rematch from last season in Athens. The following Tuesday and Thursday feature home games against Alabama A&M and Presbyterian, respectively.www.bcsnn.com
