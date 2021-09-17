CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bearcats Announce Non-Conference Schedule for 2021-22 Men's Basketball

By University of Cincinnati Bearcats Athletics
bcsnn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Cincinnati men's basketball program has announced its 13-game non-conference slate, the official start of the Wes Miller era. The Bearcats open Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Evansville, followed by a Saturday bout with Georgia. It marks the third all-time meeting with the Bulldogs and a rematch from last season in Athens. The following Tuesday and Thursday feature home games against Alabama A&M and Presbyterian, respectively.

www.bcsnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Associated Press

Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result since 1949 but hopes to lead

BERLIN (AP) — Armin Laschet, the candidate of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, says his party will do “everything we can” to form a new government, despite facing what is expected to be its worst result in post-World War II Germany. Germany’s center-left Social Democrats were locked...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Miller

Comments / 0

Community Policy