Teen Charged With Murder, Reportedly Laughed About 'Scaring' Jogger in Hit-and-Run

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police identified the vehicle using surveillance footage and headlight fragments, a day later the teen surrendered at her local precinct.

www.newsweek.com

#Murder#Jogger#Police Precinct#The Seattle Times#Toyota#Ford
