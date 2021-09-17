Teen Charged With Murder, Reportedly Laughed About 'Scaring' Jogger in Hit-and-Run
Police identified the vehicle using surveillance footage and headlight fragments, a day later the teen surrendered at her local precinct.www.newsweek.com
Police identified the vehicle using surveillance footage and headlight fragments, a day later the teen surrendered at her local precinct.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0