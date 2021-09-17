CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Just like that, USI styluses are everywhere

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHard to believe that it has been more than two years since we uncovered the first signs of the Universal Stylus Initiative in the Chromium repositories. Since that time, Google has gone all-in on USI pen technology and presented Chrome OS as a massive springboard for the universal protocol that allows Chromebook owners to use the pen of their choice instead of a proprietary model that’s made for a specific device. USI pens lend themselves very well to the cloud-based nature of Chrome OS and the tech is evolving nicely but there’s still some work to be done before the USI stylus becomes a true staple in the Chromebook ecosystem. We’ve seen some really cool implementations of the USI protocol but we’ve barely scratched the surface of what the pens could do in the future. When we get there, USI will hopefully become a household name.

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

Related
chromeunboxed.com

Price Drop: The handy Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet is now $199

Earlier this week, I highlighted a great deal on Lenovo’s tiny Chromebook Duet tablet that was going for $229 at Best Buy. I still think that’s a very solid price if you’re looking for a secondary Chromebook or just a straight-up tablet to have at your disposal. The 10.1″ Chrome OS tablet has one of the best displays you can buy and the small, lightweight form factor makes it perfect for toting around in your bag or simply keeping on your coffee table for some quick media consumption. We can’t really compare Chrome OS tablets to iPads but right now, this is pretty much the iPad mini of the Chromebook ecosystem.
COMPUTERS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung files patent for S Pen stylus with camera

We all know by now that we won’t get a new Samsung Note device this year and rumors are that this line will actually be discontinued. But that doesn’t mean that the valued S Pen is a goner. We’ve seen devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3 get support for the S Pen, although it’s not built-in and you’ll have to purchase it separately. Now it looks like Samsung is playing around with the idea of a special S Pen with an integrated camera based on recent patent filings.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Someone Made Ubuntu Look Just Like Windows 11

Are you a Linux user? Do you like the look of Microsoft's newest Windows 11 operating system but still fancy running a Linux kernel-based OS? Well, for all 12 of you out there, the Brazilian Linux distribution LinuxFX version 11 might be for you. This distribution is all Linux under the hood, but the UI looks impressively close to what you'll see on Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 6 is a steal at Amazon today — but hurry!

If you’re always on the lookout for Apple deals, now’s not the time to relax as retailers are rolling out discounts after Apple’s California Streaming event that unveiled the iPhone 13, 9th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPad Mini, and Apple Watch Series 7. For shoppers who have been waiting for smartwatch deals, you might want to spring for Apple Watch deals, which include Amazon’s $70 price cut for the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, making it more affordable at just $329 compared to its original price of $399.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usi#Google Chrome#Stylus#Design#Chromebook#Oem#Iplume#The Chrome Shop
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
chromeunboxed.com

Some upcoming MediaTek Kompanio 1200 Chromebooks will get a Pixelbook-like screen

There’s an upcoming category of Chromebooks in the works that fall under the ‘Cherry’ development board, and they will pack in a few interesting hardware inclusions that could make them more interesting than most. We have a few of them at this identified at this point, and these devices will be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Kompanio 1200 – A.K.A MT8195 – making them the fastest ARM-based Chromebooks we’ve seen yet by a long shot. With the MediaTek MT8183 and Snapdragon 7c Chromebooks already out on the market and performing relatively slowly, that’s not necessarily a high bar to cross.
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

Trusted leaker says a foldable Pixel (‘Passport’) is still set to arrive in 2021

With all the hype surrounding Google’s upcoming phones – the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – it’s easy to basically forget about the other hardware that has been leaked, teased and talked about in the past few months that is supposed to launch alongside the duo of new handsets. While I’m extremely excited for my scheduled return to the world of Google phones (I’ve been a OnePlus guy for a little while, now), I haven’t forgotten about my folding Pixel hopes, and this latest tidbit of info has me as excited as any I’ve heard so far.
CELL PHONES
chromeunboxed.com

HP’s top-end Core i3 Chromebase is now available and affordable

One of the most interesting Chrome OS devices to come out of 2020 didn’t come in the form of a premium convertible or a sleek tablet. Instead, one of the most unique and interesting devices actually comes in one of the least familiar form factors in the Chrome OS ecosystem – The Chromebase. Chromebases are Chrome OS all-in-one desktop devices designed to be a primary PC for the workstation or as a kiosk for interaction from multiple users. Acer has been the only company in the past few years to actually produce a Chromebase but HP threw us all curveball this year with its own “twist” on the form factor. Needless to say, we’ve been quite impressed with the attractive all-in-one.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Fujifilm Designs a Foldable Smartphone with a Stylus Pen

Fujifilm appears interested in jumping into the mobile smartphone space and designed a folding smartphone that works with a stylus pen. The description appears to be very similar to Samsung’s recently announced Fold 3. In a patent discovered and illustrated by LetsGoDigital, Fujifilm seems poised to take on a new...
CELL PHONES
chromeunboxed.com

Gmail on the web gets more interactive ‘Search chips’ to make finding emails faster

In order to refine your search in Gmail on the web, you must click the slider icon to the right of the search box found at the top of the page. Once you do, you’re presented with a wall of text options for tightening your query, and this is very helpful while trying to pinpoint a specific email based on whether it contains a specific word, is from a certain contact, has an attachment, and more.
INTERNET
chromeunboxed.com

Google preps local recovery option for Chrome OS that requires only a network connection

Chrome OS offers many unique features that set it apart from most other operating systems. One of the most important of which is security and the fact that the OS itself can be completely restored to its original factory settings in just a few minutes. If your Chromebook isn’t acting quite right, a simple powerwash will reset your device and return it to a state that is just like the day your cracked open the box.
SOFTWARE
chromeunboxed.com

HP Chromebook x2 11 review: tablet dreams, Chromebook realities [VIDEO]

I have to be honest right up front: I’m not really a tablet guy. I want to be – I promise – but when it comes down to it, a large-screened phone handles most of my gaming, reading and casual consumption stuff and when I need a bigger screen, I normally want a keyboard to go along with it. So, in most scenarios, a Chromebook is a perfect fit for that use case. Between the two (phone and thin/light Chromebook), most of my digital needs are met and I start asking the inevitable question: where does a tablet even fit in for me? And the truth is, I just don’t know.
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

Google Meet on the web will now automatically fix your camera’s brightness and visibility

Low-light mode in Google Meet on mobile has been around for almost a year now and it’s improved the quality of user cameras everywhere. Instead of having to compensate for a dark environment or less than ideal lighting conditions of any kind, even on the other end of the spectrum like sunlight blow out, the app automatically corrects it on your behalf. It’s a great trick brought about by AI and machine learning, and now, it’s officially coming to Meet on the web!
SOFTWARE
chromeunboxed.com

New Android features on their way – Google TV remote, Accessibility tools, gaming in the car, and more

Android is gearing up for its October release of OS 12 complete with Material You. Over the past few weeks, it’s been rapidly rolling out new app designs and many of us are already enrolled in the Beta program and enjoying the last release before it goes public. A few issues with Google Pay and crashes aside, it feels ready for prime time and it’s gorgeous. I’m so excited for it to officially roll out. Today, Google detailed several new features that would be coming over the next few months to their mobile phone operating system, and it’s all about convenience and accessibility. Let’s take a look at what was announced and how it will benefit you.
TECHNOLOGY
chromeunboxed.com

Reliving History – Chrome Memories will cluster your browser activity into ‘Journeys’

Not long ago, we detailed something called Chrome Memories that had the potential to replace your browser’s History page, Google Activity, and more all in one fell swoop. It seemed that as it worked on this tool internally, Google was positioning it as a potential replacement or revamp of History at the very least. We saw a page with ‘Memories’ as its title and a ‘Search memories’ box as well as search suggestions, tab groups and bookmarks, and more.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy