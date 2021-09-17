CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Florida Police Dogs Kept Attacking After Carjacking Suspect Shot Them

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
 8 days ago
Sheriff says dogs took bullets that would have hit human officers had they encountered the suspect first.

Barbara Ann Abrams
8d ago

blessings on your Police dawg and I pray that everything heals wonderfully 🙏💯💓

New York Post

Man shot dead in court after he rushes judge who handed down guilty verdict

A North Carolina man was fatally shot in a courtroom after he charged at a judge and tried to grab a bailiff’s gun, reports said. Roxboro resident Christopher Thomas Vaughan flipped out inside the Person County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon after he was found guilty of false imprisonment — yelling and tossing a chair before he moved toward the judge, WRAL reported.
International Business Times

8-Foot-Long Alligator Grabs Woman's Leg, Neighbor Fights Off Reptile With Shovel

It was a close shave for a South Carolina woman who was attacked by an 8-foot-long alligator Thursday. A neighbor became her savior as he fought off the gator with a shovel. The woman was walking her dog around a lagoon in the Hilton Head Plantation neighborhood when the incident took place, WSAV reported. Neighbors who saw the attack alerted Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue emergency responders.
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
New York Post

Indiana woman claims video captured FedEx worker stealing daughter’s kitten

An Indiana woman says a female FedEx worker was captured on doorbell video swiping her daughter’s kitten and then zooming off with the pet in her delivery truck. “FedEx drivers caught stealing my daughter’s kitten. Hoping that this will go viral and at least force the company to respond. Your packages maybe safe, BUT YOUR PETS AREN’T!!!” Katie Hardy wrote on Twitter, adding a heartbroken emoji.
The Independent

Pitbull attack on Texas man caught on CCTV

A vicious attack on an elderly man by two dogs in Texas was captured by a surveillance camera. The man can be seen backing away as the two pitbulls aggressively approach him. He tries to fight them off with a boxcutter, but they continue biting him and eventually take him to the ground.
Newsweek

Newsweek

