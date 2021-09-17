CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Over $1.4B in Health Care Fraud Incurred Via Illegal Opioid, COVID Health Care: DOJ

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
"The proceeds of the scheme were spent on luxury items, including vehicles, yachts and real estate," the DOJ said.

Caledonian Record-News

Federal Opioid Case Closed Against Health Care Provider

A federal investigation opened a half-decade ago into a Colebrook health care provider for alleged violations in prescription drug practices led to a case that has now been closed with no charges or recent pleadings. According to a check with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire,...
COLEBROOK, NH
FOXBusiness

$1.4B in health care fraud rings busted by Feds, doctors and nurses nabbed

The Department of Justice says they have busted several health care fraud rings to the tune of $1.4 billion, with 138 people nationwide facing charges – including doctors and nurses. The feds said the schemes spanning 31 federal districts involved $1.1 billion in telemedicine scams, including medical professionals who allegedly...
HEALTH
wymt.com

National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action results in over $1.4 billion in losses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Department of Justice announced Friday that there are criminal charges against 138 defendants, including 42 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. These charges stretch to 31 federal districts across the country in multiple healthcare fraud schemes. These schemes resulted in approximately $1.4 billion in alleged losses.
CHARLESTON, WV
Shore News Network

El Paso Businesswoman Arrested for Health Care Fraud

EL PASO – An El Paso businesswoman and her nephew were arrested today on criminal charges for their alleged roles in committing health care fraud. According to court documents, Zenia Chavez, 45, and Raul Alejandro Fuentes, 23, of El Paso, conspired together to commit health care fraud. Chavez is the owner and Fuentes is an employee of Nursemind Home Health, Inc. (Nursemind), which provides hospice care services. The defendants sought out people in boarding homes and senior living facilities for enrollment in a Nursemind hospice program although they did not need hospice care or have a terminal illness. The defendants then created false and fraudulent medical records for the individuals, forged health personnel signatures, and submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare. In addition, Chavez is also charged with offering kickbacks for client referrals to Nursemind.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Key DOJ Health-Care Enforcement Trends to Watch

With the first year of the Biden administration heading into fall, the white-collar defense bar, corporations, and business executives are still eagerly awaiting authoritative policy guidance from the Department of Justice on how it will approach corporate enforcement under Attorney General Merrick Garland. So far, DOJ has not issued any...
LAW
The Center Square

Health care employees sue Louisiana hospitals over employer COVID vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – More than 80 health care workers are suing two Louisiana hospital chains over the health systems’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees. Both lawsuits contain similar allegations and were filed by attorney Jimmy Faircloth in the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette. Faircloth once served as executive counsel to former Gov. Bobby Jindal.
LOUISIANA STATE
kisswtlz.com

Justice Dept charges 138 people with health care fraud

The Justice Department announced Friday that it’s charging 138 people for their involvement in telemedicine schemes and other health care fraud across the country that may have incurred over $1.4 billion in losses. Telemedicine, opioid prescriptions, patient information, federally-allocated provider reliefs funds and sober home initiatives were abused and used...
LAW
Shore News Network

Shelton Doctor Charged with Selling Prescriptions for Cash, Health Care Fraud

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, and Phillip Coyne, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), announced that Dr. DAVID CIANCIMINO, 62, of Trumbull, was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint charging him with health care fraud and controlled substances offenses related to the illegal distribution of prescription medication.
SHELTON, CT
Washington Post

The problems with U.S. health care

Private equity is contributing to the lack of affordable health care in the United States. Despite the pandemic, many of private equity’s practices that threaten communities and patients continued unabated, even as their portfolio companies received billions of dollars in public money. Private equity’s playbook of raising prices and cutting costs is often antithetical to providing quality and accessible health care.
HEALTH SERVICES
hngnews.com

COVID cases straining Wisconsin health care facilities

Hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout south-central Wisconsin are experiencing a high volume of inpatients, limiting hospital beds and putting a strain on resources. The situation is occurring across the 14 counties in the South Central Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition. Member hospitals are asking for help from community members, according to a press release.
WISCONSIN STATE
carbondaletimes.com

Carterville nurse sentenced on felony drug and health care fraud charges

BENTON -- A Carterville man was sentenced to four years of probation on felony drug and health care fraud charges last week. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois, Joseph M. Mattingly, 42, was also ordered to pay a $500 fine along with a $200 special assessment during the Sept. 16 appearance.
CARTERVILLE, IL
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

NY prepares for health care staff shortage as COVID vaccine mandate looms

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. Hochul released a plan to address what she called preventable staffing shortages in hospitals and other […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
