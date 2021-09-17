CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Increased use of social media takes mental health toll on teens

By Emmett Jones
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe almost uninterrupted use of social media has led to body issues, low self-esteem and mental health issues for teenagers, according to a recent study. Social media is a highlight reel, where users share usually flattering videos and photos. According to a study conducted by The Wall Street Journal, 40%...

Donna Sweet
7d ago

Our kids cannot look you in the eye and have a conversation, they are not social, they are becoming increasingly isolated from the world.

James Jaudon
7d ago

People use Facebook to portray themselves as they want you to see them. This has been the case since its inception. Normal people give you snippets of ther life and beliefs. Essentially making themselves actors in their own little show. Just like real actors in Hollywood their lives are much diffrent than their persona. 90% of the actual people I know whom use Facebook, when you visit their "profile " it dose not give an accurate reflection of who that person is. It's the best or the worst of version of them. I have been conveying this reality to my son. He's not fooled. Come on parents. All these apps for kids are trying to make good little actors out of all. Unfortunately all kids are not good actors. some even fail miserably from the start. I'm sure many of them have many great talents in many areas besides acting.

TheTruthTeller
8d ago

Well, when humans, who were created to interact with one another on a physical level, are instead interacting with cold hard computers 👹 all the time, Mother Nature will eventually show you the results of evolution👌

Fox News

