Sumter deputy involved in fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck involving a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputy this afternoon. A male deputy reportedly struck 63-year-old Janet Wilson, of Gulf Street, at about 2 p.m. on Pocalla Road near Manning Avenue, said Deputy Adrienne Sarvis, public information officer for the sheriff’s office. No other information is being released at this time.www.theitem.com
