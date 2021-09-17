CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Everything we know about Meghan Markle’s mysterious diamond pinky ring

By Sara Nathan
Page Six
Page Six
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s the real story behind Meghan Markle’s sparkle?. The Duchess of Sussex covers the new Time 100 issue alongside Prince Harry wearing multiple pieces of jewelry, including her own gold Cartier Tank watch and both a symbolic new Shiffon pinky ring and her engagement ring on her left hand. On...

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Searching For A New Brand

The Daily Beast reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be trying to reinvent themselves. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties, the couple has been known for spilling the tea on the British royal family, creating scandalous headlines. But recent U.K. polls may be why Harry and Meghan want to rebrand themselves.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Eisner
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Daily Mail

The duchess of diamonds! Meghan Markle wears £12,000 Cartier earrings, pinky sparkler 'made from Middle Eastern gift' and £3,300 Birks band alongside her engagement ring on first day in New York

The Duchess of Sussex was glittering in jewels worth over £300,000 as she stepped out in New York today with Prince Harry. Meghan Markle, 40, who is currently living in her $14 million mansion in California having stepped back from royal duty last year, joined the Duke to visit One World Trade Center this morning.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Meghan Markle’s Shiffon pinky ring has a special meaning

We “pinky promise” you’ll appreciate the story behind Meghan Markle’s new jewel. She and Prince Harry made the publication’s prestigious 100 Most Influential People list this year, and posed for the issue’s cover in coordinating black-and-white outfits styled by Nina and Clare Hallworth. Along with her ivory button-down shirt and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond Ring#The Diamonds#Diamond Earrings#British Royal Family#Buckingham Palace#Time#Saudi#Mbs
Well+Good

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Sneakers Go With Everything—And They’re Easy on the Wallet

Anytime you need some style inspo, you can always can on Meghan Markle to deliver. Her elegance, beauty and poise is just as apparent in her personality as it is in her wardrobe. In fact, the world is so in awe of Markle, she's on the cover of TIME's most recent issue, which celebrates the world's most influential people. From her jewelry to her clothes, the duchess can do no wrong. But while she's had stellar fashion moments after stellar fashion moment over the years, it's her sneaker collection that we're especially eyeing. Meghan is known for her cool and casual kicks, and we can't help but want to copy her (imitation is a form of flattery, right?).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mirror

Hidden meaning behind Meghan Markle's £380 pinkie ring as she poses for Time magazine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed in a Time 100 issue wearing a collection of beautiful fine jewellery, which amounted to $384,000. They were named as one of the most influential people in the world because: "In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know," the article writes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

We Found Meghan Markle’s Veja Sneakers at Shopbop -- Shop Now

Walk like a royal! Meghan Markle’s popular Veja sneakers are among the great discounts offered at Shopbop -- but you better act fast! These royal-loved shoes sell out fast!. While Veja sneakers usually go for well over $100, selected styles have dropped well below triple digits and are up to 30% off as part of the Shopbop's Sale, which also has great deals on brands like Levi's, Tory Burch, and Rebecca Minkoff.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Saudi Arabia
imdb.com

See Every Stylish Photo From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New York Trip

Start spreading the news! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking New York by storm and in style. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began a trip to New York City this week, marking their first joint visit to the city and the first official joint outing by the formerly royal couple since they welcomed their second child and first daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June. Meghan and Harry, who left the U.K. monarchy in 2020 and are longtime philanthropists, are in New York to attend Saturday's 2021 Global Citizen Live event, the Global Poverty Project charity's 24-hour music festival, which this year is pushing equal access to Covid-19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
editorials24.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dine at famed Harlem eaterie Melba’s

Prince Harry dined on the beloved soul food dish chicken and waffles for the first time at famed Harlem eaterie Melba’s. Harry and wife Meghan Markle stopped by Melba’s — the 114th Street restaurant owned by Harlem legend Melba Wilson — on Friday after visiting elementary school PS 123. A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Prince Harry pays tribute to son Archie with NYC outfit

Prince Harry is one proud papa. While visiting the United Nations building during his trip to NYC with Meghan Markle on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex carried a black leather portfolio featuring a sweet shoutout to the couple’s 2-year-old son. As spotted by royal style expert Elizabeth Holmes, the case...
WORLD
Page Six

Meghan Markle does ‘most of the talking’ on NYC double date with Prince Harry

Apparently even Prince Harry sometimes has enough of listening to Meghan Markle. A spy who sat opposite the pair during a double date Wednesday night in New York City exclusively told Page Six that Markle barely stopped speaking to take a breath, while Harry’s attention seemed to drift away from his wife’s musings — to the point where he eventually ended up fiddling with his phone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Meghan Markle's New York Look Is All About a Great Coat

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s been a minute since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit the road, but yesterday the royal couple arrived in Manhattan for their first joint trip to the city. Set to appear at the Global Citizen Live event Saturday at Central Park’s Great Lawn, they’ve used their time in New York to see the sights, support their favorite causes, and showcase their coordinated style. Thus far, the Duchess’ look has been forward-thinking; thanks to unseasonably warm temperatures, most people have yet to put their summer clothes back in storage, but Meghan Markle is already dressing for fall. Sleek outerwear has been the standout element in each of the looks she’s worn while traveling and her love of statement coats provides plenty of inspiration for the months to come.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Page Six

46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy