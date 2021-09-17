CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livable Buckhead's sixth annual PARK(ing) Day rescheduled to Oct. 1

By Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay @NouryehNeighbor
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivable Buckhead has postponed its sixth annual PARK(ing) Day to Oct. 1 due to inclement weather. The event will now take place Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lenox Square. "We thank you for your understanding and look forward to seeing on October 1st for a fun Friday lunchtime diversion," the nonprofit announced in an email. "We'll have all the exciting and interactive installations from more than two dozen local businesses and organizations, including some of Atlanta's best food trucks. This year we've incorporated a tree canopy lined with 100 trees and a connective trail throughout the 30 parks and activations."

