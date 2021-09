Now that Kylie Jenner has let us all in on the fact that she’s pregnant, she’s opening up like she never has before. As fans of the makeup mogul already know, when the 24-year-old was pregnant with her first child, Stormi Webster, she kept it all a secret until after the little one was born. Now, her and Travis Scott are expecting baby number two, and shortly after making the announcement, Kylie is showing us one of her pregnancy cravings.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO