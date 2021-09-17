CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odette Yousef

 8 days ago

Odette Yousef is a WBEZ reporter covering immigration, race and class. Since joining the station in 2010, Odette has covered a range of stories including local and state efforts around immigration policy, DREAMers and the impact of travel bans on Muslim-Americans and refugees. She has also delved into the reality of homelessness in Chicago, with stories about tent cities and the disappearance of affordable housing on the North Side. In 2016, Odette was part of a team at WBEZ to win a National Edward R. Murrow Award for best Continuing Coverage of how local officials in Puerto Rico were sending drug addicts to unlicensed therapy groups in Chicago, with false promises of professional treatment.

ktep.org

Corrupt politicians in Texas face little accountability

KTEP's Angela Kocherga talks to Lise Olsen, Texas Observer senior editor and reporter, about her investigative report "Justice for Some" in which Olsen examines more than 500 cases to see how and when Texas Rangers handle public integrity cases involving elected state officials and employees. Few officials are held accountable.
The Independent

Chicago turns tables on Texas Republicans with adverts urging businesses and workers to flee new abortion laws

The government of Chicago is urging Texans unhappy with their state’s new abortion ban and voting rights restrictions to flee north.In a full page advert published in the Dallas Morning News earlier this month, the city trumpeted its belief in “every person’s right to vote” and “protecting reproductive rights”, telling businesses and workers to “come to Chicago”.On Wednesday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker followed up with letters to the chief executives of Texan companies such as Dell, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asking them to move their headquarters to a state that “ensures women succeed”.The PR offensive turns the tables...
