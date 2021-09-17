CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Islamic State-Khorasan a threat to Afghan civilians, Taliban

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIS3I_0bzgchiY00
Rockets can be scene inside a car as Afghans inspect the destroyed vehicle after the U.S. military said it was used to fire rockets toward the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 30. Photo by Bashir Darwish/ UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Islamic State-Khorasan Province made headlines when it claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in the final days of the U.S. troop withdrawal.

Nearly 200 people were killed, including 13 U.S. troops assisting with evacuations.

But who is ISIS-K and how close is its affiliation with the Islamic State, which has been active in Iraq and Syria since 2014?

Much like its parent terror group, ISIS-K is known by many names. The U.S. government refers to it as ISIS-K, while other agencies or media outlets may call it IS-KP, ISIL-K or Daesh-Khorasan (based on a transliteration of the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State). The group takes its name from the historical Khorasan region in Asia -- parts of Iran, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

According to an analysis of ISIS-K's history by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the group was first made up of militants who defected in 2014 from Tehrik-e-Taliban, al-Qaida and Taliban in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Islamic State sent its members to meet with these defected fighters to form the Khorasan branch by early 2015 under the leadership of Hafiz Saeed Khan.

Membership in ISIS-K also includes fighters from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Myanmar.

Like the Islamic State, the Khorasan offshoot seeks to establish an Islamic caliphate and label those who reject Sharia law as apostates who can be executed as punishment.

ISIS-K was -- and still is -- a rival to the Taliban political movement and militant group, though there has been some overlap with the Taliban's Haqqani Network. Specifically, ISIS-K vowed to retaliate against the Taliban for engaging in peace negotiations with the United States earlier this year and for not ruling strictly according to Sharia law.

ISIS-K has also fought Afghan security forces, as well as other international forces -- basically any entity that doesn't abide by its strict form of Islamic rule.

A July 2016 U.S. airstrike killed ISIS-K's first leader, Khan. The group's seventh leader, Shabab al-Muhajir, is currently in power. Al-Muhajir, an Iraqi, previously belonged to the Haqqani Network and al-Qaida, before joining ISIS-K.

The CSIS said al-Muhajir is believed to be the first commander of the group to hail from outside the historic Khorasan region.

The group is funded largely through local donations, extortion and by the parent ISIS group, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

A CSIS analysis indicated that ISIS-K was at its strongest in 2018 and has since declined. The group conducted some 200 attacks in 2018, while it has claimed responsibility for roughly 50 so far in 2021.

By May 2021, the U.N. Security Council estimated ISIS-K had a membership of between 1,500 and 2,200 fighters based mostly in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, Afghanistan.

Among its most notable attacks were a series of explosions at campaign rallies in Bannu and Mastung, Pakistan, in 2018 that killed about 150 people. The group also claimed responsibility for a series of bombs near a school in Kabul in May, which killed 90 people.

Still, its most deadly single attack remains the Aug. 26 suicide explosion at the Kabul International Airport amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and the U.S.-led evacuation of the capital.

In its assessment, the CSIS said ISIS-K is a threat to Afghan civilians and the newly established Taliban government, and the group likely feels "emboldened" by its deadly attack on Aug. 26 and the "power vacuum" left by the withdrawal of U.S. troops and allies.

"ISKP will likely continue to plan and conduct attacks, as well as expand recruitment efforts, but its success will depend on several factors, including the Taliban's speed and success in establishing a government, local and regional counterterrorism efforts, and ISKP's ability to manage its image among a population that it has historically struggled to recruit," said the CSIS report written by lead author Catrina Doxsee, program manager and research associate.

Earlier this month, U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it's "possible" the threat of ISIS-K could lead the United States to work with the Taliban to defeat the militant group, but Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared to doubt that cooperation would extend beyond evacuation efforts.

For his part, President Joe Biden promised to respond with force against the ISIS-K in the hours after the attack.

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay," he said in a televised address to the nation.

Indeed, one day later, the U.S. military conducted a drone strike that killed at least one planner of the Aug. 26 attack.

Scott Lucas, a professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham, wrote in an op-ed piece for The Conversation that the Aug. 26 attack forced the United States to "recalculate" its approach in Afghanistan. He said the United States will need local assets to help identify and track ISIS-K targets, but that will be difficult to do after withdrawal.

Lucas questioned whether the Biden administration will continue its cooperation with the Taliban in order to focus on retaliation against ISIS-K.

"It is unlikely that the maneuvering with the Taliban will be in public, but watch the signals from Washington, London and elsewhere carefully," he wrote. "If rhetoric about rights and security for Afghans is replaced with slogans about security for Americans and Britons -- if the fate of Afghans is supplanted by the war on terror -- then the West may be preparing for the unlikeliest of bedfellows in whatever conflict lies ahead."

Scenes from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov says Taliban recognition 'not on the table'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration. Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. His comments come after the Taliban nominated a U.N. envoy, setting up a showdown over Afghanistan’s seat at the world body.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Isil#Islamic#The Islamic State#Daesh Khorasan#Isis K#Tehrik E Taliban#Al Qaida#Sharia#Iraqi#The Haqqani Network#Csis#The U N Security Council#Iskp#U S Army#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Defense
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban hang bodies as warning in city of Herat

The Taliban say they have shot dead four alleged kidnappers and hung their bodies in public squares in the Afghan city of Herat. The gruesome display came a day after a notorious Taliban official warned that extreme punishments such as executions and amputations would resume. The men were killed in...
WORLD
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
WORLD
Washington Post

How Afghanistan’s security forces lost the war

Building Afghanistan’s national security forces was one of the most ambitious and expensive aspects of two decades of U.S.-led war. The United States spent billions of dollars training and equipping police, soldiers and special forces. Despite years of warnings from U.S. and Afghan officials, successive U.S. administrations pledged that the Afghan military was capable of defending the country. President Biden said the Afghan military was “as well-equipped as any army in the world” just a month before its collapse.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
The Independent

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

The Taliban s takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan But both sides still need each other.With the Biden administration looking for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it will likely look again to Pakistan, which remains critical to U.S. intelligence and national security because of its proximity to Afghanistan and connections to the Taliban leaders now in charge.Over two decades of war, American officials accused Pakistan of playing a double game by promising to fight terrorism and cooperate with Washington...
FOREIGN POLICY
fscsouthern.com

US troop withdrawal leaves Afghanistan in ruin

On Aug. 15, 2021, Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban. This came after the United States announced their troop withdrawal. I believe that we must recognize this event as a global disaster and that we must come together regardless of party affiliation to condemn the President’s response to it.
Navy Times

US won’t be asking Taliban permission to strike terror groups in Afghanistan

When U.S. Central Command authorizes strikes against groups like ISIS-K or al Qaida in Afghanistan, they won’t be negotiating with the Taliban about where and when they can drop bombs. While the U.S. generally negotiates agreements with countries where it conducts strikes, the Pentagon considers Afghanistan essentially a free space,...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

India, US call on Taliban

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): India and the United States called on the Taliban to ensure Afghan territory is not used to threaten and attack any country, to shelter or train terrorist groups, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, adding that the government in Afghanistan did not appear to be an "inclusive one".
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Latest: Roadside bomb hits Taliban car, at least 1 hurt

A Taliban official says a roadside bomb has hit a Taliban car in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province wounding at least one person.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing Saturday. The Islamic State group affiliate, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed 12 people.Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker.An official at Nangarhar provincial hospital said the bomb killed a Taliban militant and wounded seven others, including four civilians. He spoke on condition of anonymity as he...
WORLD
New York Post

Pentagon IDs ISIS-K ‘planner’ killed in Afghan drone strike

The US military has publicly identified the ISIS-K member it took out with a drone strike in Afghanistan last month, fewer than 48 hours after the terror group carried out a deadly suicide attack at Kabul’s international airport. In a statement Thursday, Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for US...
MILITARY
LiveScience

The Taliban may be hunting for Afghanistan's most famous treasure

With the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country's archaeological remains face a grim future even if the extremist Islamic group decides not to loot or intentionally destroy them. Some news reports suggest the Taliban are already hunting for one of the country's most famous caches; the so-called "Bactrian Treasure" is...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders.The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former president Ashraf Ghani’s now ousted government, is listed as speaking for the country.The key reason is that the...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
185K+
Followers
41K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy