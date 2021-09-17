CDC: Alabama kids 3x more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than kids in states with highest vaccination rates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Data released by the Center for Disease Control indicates that children and adolescents in states with the lowest vaccination rates, such as Alabama, are more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19. Friday, the CDC released its weekly report on morbidity and mortality in the US and included data comparing the rate of pediatric COVID-19 hospital admissions with states’ overall vaccination rates.www.wdhn.com
Comments / 0