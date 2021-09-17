CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She’ll ‘Never’ Return To ‘The View’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GlEbu_0bzgc6L200
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The ‘Full House’ actress explained why she wouldn’t want to be a permanent co-host of the iconic daytime show again!

Candace Cameron Bure reflected on her time as a co-host of The View during a new interview with People on Friday September 17. The 45-year-old actress discussed her time on the talk show staple, as The View celebrates its 25th anniversary on the air this season. The star revealed that she’d be happy to guest host again, but she doesn’t want a permanent seat at the table.

The star said that she enjoyed her time on the show and the people she got to work with, but the job itself was very intense. “My time at The View was exciting, challenging, informative, emotional, and stressful. It was one of the toughest jobs I’ve held, but I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sit at the table with such talented, smart, capable women,” she told People. “I also established long-standing relationships off-camera with show producers, crew, talent and guests, which I’m forever thankful for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206yk4_0bzgc6L200
Candace Cameron Bure, 45, said the coastal commute was part of why she didn’t want to return to ‘The View.’ (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Candace was brought onto the show from 2015 to 2016, and she revealed that she’d expected some of the topics to be a lighter fare than they ended up being due to the 2016 election. “When I was asked to join the table, the show was supposed to steer towards more ever-green topics and less about politics,” she said. “Enter Donald Trump into the presidential race. It changed everything.”

The unexpected shift to primarily political topics was tiresome for Candace, in addition to commuting between New York City and Los Angeles every weekend. “I felt like I was back in school, doing 4-5 hours of homework a night. It was exhausting,” the Fuller House star said. “Along with that, I was traveling back and forth from Los Angeles to New York every week to be with my family on the weekends. I’m surprised I kept up with my schedule for as long as I did.”

Despite the show being a lot of work, Candace also reflected on some of her fond memories from the show, including her 40th birthday, and getting to spend time with Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar off-camera. “We definitely had very fun times together,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Has a Really Hard Time Getting a Boot Off, Turns into a ‘Mop’ in New Video

Our favorite Hallmark channel sleuth had a major fashion mishap today. Candace Cameron Bure tried on a new pair of Zara boots, and now she can’t get them off. Candace Cameron Bure has a style sense that makes most of us swoon. Her wardrobe is what dreams are made out of. In fact, she has such a good eye for fashion that she came out with her own clothing line. It’s aptly named after her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
celebratingthesoaps.com

Candace Cameron Bure Delights Hallmark Movie Fans With Instagram Surprise!

Candace Cameron Bure just gave Hallmark movie fans a VERY early Christmas gift! Turning to Instagram, the beloved actress actually was posting about another topic. But when a fan questioned a question about Hallmark Christmas movies, find out what Candace revealed below. Candace Cameron Bure Encourages Fans To Help Good...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
goodhousekeeping.com

Candace Cameron Bure Drops Massive 'Fuller House' News and Instagram Is Losing It

While Fuller House fans keep wishing the hit Netflix spinoff would return with new episodes, they're about to get the next best thing. Ahead of the holiday season, Candace Cameron Bure revealed she’s reuniting with John Brotherton, who portrayed D.J.’s ex-fiancé, Dr. Matt Harmon, on the show, to bring you all the holiday cheer this winter.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
ETOnline.com

Why Meghan McCain Says She Doesn't Miss 'The View'

Meghan McCain has no regrets about leaving The View. In an interview with DailyMailTV, McCain talked about taking a job as a columnist for DailyMail.com, and why it's a better fit for her. Although 36-year-old McCain had plenty of fiery exchanges with some of her former co-hosts on The View...
CELEBRITIES
Decider

‘The View’ Audiences Celebrate Lisa Ling’s Return: “Should’ve Never Let This Brilliant Queen Go!”

Welcome back to The View, Lisa Ling! The TV personality and current CNN commentator returned as part of the ABC talk show’s “Flashback Friday” series, in which former co-hosts make guest appearances to celebrate the show’s 25th season and help fill the empty panel spot left by Meghan McCain. Her reintroduction to the series was met with overwhelming positivity from viewers, who took to social media to celebrate.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#The Full House#Fuller House
hotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Addresses His "Eat The Booty" Remarks

Everyone is talking about Trick Daddy's comments on a recent episode of Drink Champs, where he told N.O.R.E. that he enjoys having his salad tossed. The remarks have elicited reactions from his fans, other artists, including Tank, and so many others. "Women eat the booty, too," said the Florida rapper....
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Tiffany Haddish Knows What She Wants If Rapper Boyfriend Common Ever Proposes, And It's Much Bigger Than A Ring

Tiffany Haddish became a household name with the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, but the hustle started long before that for the standup comedian-turned-movie star. And along with being a sought-after name in Hollywood, Haddish is now also part of a power couple, as she’s been going strong with rapper Common for over a year. But if Common ever pops the question to Haddish, she has her eyes set on something much larger than a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Wendy Williams Disowned By Son Following Psychiatric Hospitalization -- But May Reconcile When She Does THIS

Wendy Williams keeps getting devastating news about the important people in her life following her psychiatric hospitalization. On Tuesday, the Daily Mailpublished pictures of the media personality being pushed in a wheelchair while vaping in front of her New York City apartment a few days after a 911 call requested an ambulanceto send her to the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy