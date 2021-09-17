“Bats, monkeys and dogs, oh my!”- UIS webinar on animals’ ability to transmit diseases to humans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) hosted a webinar Friday regarding animals’ ability to transmit infectious diseases to humans. The “bats, monkeys and dogs, oh my!” was a free virtual webinar presented by Dr. Connie Austin. Officials said she is an epidemiologist and a State Public Health Veterinarian. During the webinar, Dr. Austin talked about several infectious diseases that may be transmitted to humans through contact with exotic pets, importing of animals and traveling around the world. The diseases mentioned were SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.