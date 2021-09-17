Lewiston singer-songwriter releases new album

Lewiston-based musician Chris Robley has released his newest album, “A Filament In the Wilderness of What Comes Next.” Robley established a career as a singer-songwriter opening for shows by Wye Oak, Thao Nguyen (of Thao & the Get Down Stay Down). NPR said about his music, “Dark, romantic strains take flight. This gothic, orchestral indie-pop is sure to leave heads spinning with its unique and haunting sound.” No Depression called Robley “enticing… The very real deal.” And the LA Times said his work is “poetic, evocative.”