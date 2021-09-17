CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Lewiston singer-songwriter releases new album

Sun-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewiston-based musician Chris Robley has released his newest album, “A Filament In the Wilderness of What Comes Next.” Robley established a career as a singer-songwriter opening for shows by Wye Oak, Thao Nguyen (of Thao & the Get Down Stay Down). NPR said about his music, “Dark, romantic strains take flight. This gothic, orchestral indie-pop is sure to leave heads spinning with its unique and haunting sound.” No Depression called Robley “enticing… The very real deal.” And the LA Times said his work is “poetic, evocative.”

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

NBC News

Three killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people derailed in Montana on Saturday, killing three people and injuring others, officials said. The number of injured was not immediately known, said the Liberty County Sheriff's Office in Chester, Montana, but Chester Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Dave Ghekiere said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
Lewiston, ME
Oregon State
Lewiston, ME
Maine Entertainment
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin Laschet...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
Billy Bragg
Stephen Malkmus
Thao Nguyen
Fox News

Virginia Commonwealth hazing death leads to 11 indictments

Months after Virginia Commonwealth University freshman Adam Oakes died of alleged alcohol poisoning during a hazing ritual, 11 people are facing charges, according to reports. Oakes was found unresponsive at an off-campus residence in Richmond, Virginia, on the morning of Feb. 27 following a fraternity party the night before. Courtney...
RICHMOND, VA

