High School Football Coach’s Surprising Reaction To Player Quitting the Team Goes Viral

A high school football coach doesn’t just lead a team of young men to victory on the field. Ideally, he gives them the tools they need to find victory in their everyday life. For some, the lessons they learned playing ball in school stick with them and drive them even into adulthood. For instance, Lee Brice talked about how his high school football experience shaped him as a man on The Marty Smith Podcast. The men who instill lasting life lessons aren’t just coaches, they’re leaders.

Kurt Hines recently went viral when he shared his reaction to a student deciding to quit his team. Hines has been the head football coach at Coronado High School in California for five years. During his time at the school, he has probably seen hundreds of young men come and go. However, the way he dealt with this one will warm your heart.

Hines posted the video on Twitter proving that he is the ideal high school football coach. Coach Hines started the video by saying, “I just had a young man come in and quit and I couldn’t be happier.” What followed that statement could have gone several ways. However, his smile shows that he is genuinely happy about the young man’s decision. There’s a healthy amount of pride in his voice as he continues.

Coach Hines said that the high school student had trouble making it to football practice. When he did show up, he had trouble committing to the game. Furthermore, he never looked happy. So, it probably wasn’t a shock when the young man entered his office that day with his gear in tow.

We Could All Learn from this High School Football Coach

The young man told Coach Hines that he started playing football in high school because his family loves the sport. His dad and his brother are both huge fans and, I’d assume, former players. However, Hines asked him an incredibly important question. “Do you love it?”

The young man breathed a deep sigh of relief and confessed that he didn’t love the game. To which Hines replied, “I’m proud of you. You’re doing the right thing. Football is not for everyone.”

He ended his video by giving some advice to other coaches who might see his video. “Coaches, support your players if they want to be great. If they want to be great in something other than football, support them just the same.”

In the replies to his video, Coach Hines told one commenter, “Having this one on one conversation with this young man and letting him know I love him no matter what, was the first time I saw a smile on his face in about a year!”

Our hats are off to Coach Hines for going above and beyond while shaping young minds. He’s the kind of leader our youth needs.