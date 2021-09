Week 2 began last night with another nail biter as Washington hit a late field goal to beat the Giants. The Miami Dolphins are looking to build on a week 1 win when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins were the only AFC East team to grab a win in week 1 and a win Sunday would be absolutely huge. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio joined The Joe Rose Show in his weekly spot to preview Dolphins Bills and all of the other week 2 storylines. You can listen to the full conversation above and don't miss the live broadcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday!

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO