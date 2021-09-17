Temporary closures in downtown Lynchburg scheduled for the weekend and next week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A portion of downtown Lynchburg will be closed temporarily to all traffic on Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday. A portion of Main Street between Fifth and Seventh streets will be closed to accommodate a special event at the Academy Center of the Arts. The shutdown will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18 between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 601 Main Street. Emergency vehicles will have access to the road.