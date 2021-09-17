Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in wildlife refuge, Wadesboro police say

Cedric Deon Sturdivant

WADESBORO, N.C. — A 30-year-old Wadesboro man was arrested and charged with murder after a Marshville woman’s body was found in a wooded area on Sept. 8, police said.

Felicia Ann Rollins, 36, of Marshville, was reported missing three days before her body was discovered on the Pee Dee National Wildlife Refuge, Wadesboro police said. She was last seen alive at the America’s Best Value Inn.

An “extensive investigation” began involving Wadesboro police, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer said.

Police arrested Cedric Deon Sturdivant, 30, of Wadesboro, early this week in connection with Rollins’s death. Sturdivant is charged with one felony count each of concealing/failing to report a death and first-degree murder. He is being held at the Anson County Jail without a bond.

Circumstances surrounding Rollins’ slaying has not been released.

The warrants for the concealing/failing to report a death charge allege that Sturdivant “did with the intent to conceal the death of a person, Felicia Rollins, fail to notify a law enforcement authority of the death or secretly bury or otherwise secretly dispose of a dead human body knowing or having reason to know the body or human remains are of a person that did not die of natural causes.”

Sturdivant does not have prior convictions in the state, according to court records.

