Junji Ito Fans Rediscover HP LoveCraft Inspired Art
Two of the biggest names in horror are easily the mangaka Junji Ito and the writer HP Lovecraft, who have both weaved tales of terror that have chilled readers to the bone over the years, and recently, fans of the former have re-discovered artwork by the creator of Uzumaki and Gyo that adapts one of Lovecraft's most disturbing stories. With Ito's recent manga story, Sensor, being compared to some of the greatest works of HP Lovecraft, it's definitely no surprise to see that the horror artist holds a place close to his heart for the creator of Cthulu.comicbook.com
Comments / 0