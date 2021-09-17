CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junji Ito Fans Rediscover HP LoveCraft Inspired Art

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the biggest names in horror are easily the mangaka Junji Ito and the writer HP Lovecraft, who have both weaved tales of terror that have chilled readers to the bone over the years, and recently, fans of the former have re-discovered artwork by the creator of Uzumaki and Gyo that adapts one of Lovecraft's most disturbing stories. With Ito's recent manga story, Sensor, being compared to some of the greatest works of HP Lovecraft, it's definitely no surprise to see that the horror artist holds a place close to his heart for the creator of Cthulu.

comicbook.com

