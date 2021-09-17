CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi VFX Boss Had to Make One Major Change to Dragon

By Jamie Jirak
Cover picture for the articleIn honor of this month's release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt recently got the chance to speak with Sean Walker, a VFX Supervisor from Weta Digital who did a lot of work on the movie's dragons. During their chat, we learned the Great Protector Dragon's eyes were based on Fala Chen's, who plays Shang's mom, and that one person hand-molded thousands of scales for the dragon. It was also revealed that the VFX team made one major change to the designs that were supplied by Marvel.

