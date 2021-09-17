Shang-Chi VFX Boss Had to Make One Major Change to Dragon

“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel’s latest blockbuster and first movie to star an almost entirely Asian cast, delivers on all cylinders. Shawn, or Shang Chi, (Simu Liu) thinks he left behind his past but is forced to confront it as the organization he thought was gone has come back to haunt his present. From the writing to the action, this movie delivers and Marvel hasn’t had this much fun since “Thor Ragnarok” or “Black Panther.” Simu Liu (“Kim’s Convenience”), Awakfina (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Ocean’s 8”), Tony Leung (“Hero,” “Hard Boiled,” “Grandmaster”), Michelle Yeoh (“Star Trek Discovery,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”), and many more star in this who’s who of Asian action star royalty.

