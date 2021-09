LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Melina Abdullah, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles, is suing the LAPD over their response to a possible swatting incident at her home. According to the lawsuit, Abdullah claims she and her children were forced out of her home at gunpoint on Aug. 12, 2020, while emotions were still running high in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. At least 20 LAPD officers, many in SWAT tactical gear, surrounded the home. (credit: CBS) “It was not accidental,” Abdullah said. “They were not coming to quote-unquote...

