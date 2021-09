Max Verstappen has fumed at ‘hypocrites’ following criticism he received for walking away after he collided with Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix.The pair crashed for a second time this season at Monza, the first being at Silverstone, with the Dutchman’s wheel landing on Hamilton’s roof. After the collision Verstappen was seen getting out of his car and walking away from the scene, with the British star still in his car.“There are a lot of hypocrites in the world, that’s for sure,” he said. “I mean, I jumped out of the car and I looked to the left....

