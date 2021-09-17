What is the student vaccination rate at your UW System campus?
Student vaccination rates at Wisconsin’s public universities range widely from 91% at UW-Madison to 38% at UW-Parkside, according to figures released Friday. The data offers the first complete picture of COVID-19 vaccination rates across the University of Wisconsin System, which has encouraged but not required students and employees to get the shot. The approach differs from at least half a dozen private universities and colleges in the state that are requiring vaccination.madison.com
