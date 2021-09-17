CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘F9’’s Sung Kang on ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series casting: “How did I end up here?”

By Beth Webb
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSung Kang, who was last seen onscreen in Fast & Furious 9, has spoken about the experience of being cast in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The Disney+ spin-off show is due to hit the platform in 2022. Ewan McGregor has reprised his role as the leading Jedi master, and prequel star Hayden Christensen also returns as Anakin Skywalker.

