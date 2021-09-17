CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders: Kenyan Drake signing to prove valuable early on

By Brad Weiss
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders will be without Josh Jacobs on Sunday against Pittsburgh due to injury, as Kenyan Drake becomes the starter at running back. On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders saw what a warrior Josh Jacobs is, as he played through the pain of an injured toe, and helped will the team to victory. Since coming into the league, Jacobs has had his fair share of injuries, but he has also played through the pain, racking up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

justblogbaby.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens in a tough Week 1 matchup. Both of these franchises suffered disappointing losses to end their year. Las Vegas and Baltimore will want to start the season with a win, as they each participate in a competitive division. It’s time to continue our NFL predictions series with a Raiders Week 1 prediction.
NFL
numberfire.com

Gruden: Raiders' Kenyan Drake not expected to have workhorse role after Josh Jacobs injury

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake's role may not change all that much after Josh Jacobs was ruled out due to toe and ankle ailments. While many expected Drake to slide into a featured role in Jacobs' absence, the team's head coach isn't implying that. When asked about the injury opening up an opportunity for Drake to see a larger workload, Jon Gruden instead pivoted the conversation to a different running back. "It's an opportunity for Peyton Barber. We really like Barber," Gruden told reporters. "I like the way he runs and catches and picks up blitzes. Kenyan will continue to play a role in our system no matter who the other back is." It certainly seems as though Barber will be the biggest beneficiary of Jacobs' absence, while Drake could see a similar role as in Week 1.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Drake
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kenyan#The Las Vegas Raiders#Afc North
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Raiders trying to choke away MNF game against Ravens

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Raiders trying to choke away MNF game against Ravens. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is no stranger to wild and controversial games but even he was confused by the final minutes of the Las Vegas Raiders win over the Baltimore Ravens and he wasn’t afraid to share it.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy