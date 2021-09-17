Las Vegas Raiders: Kenyan Drake signing to prove valuable early on

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake's role may not change all that much after Josh Jacobs was ruled out due to toe and ankle ailments. While many expected Drake to slide into a featured role in Jacobs' absence, the team's head coach isn't implying that. When asked about the injury opening up an opportunity for Drake to see a larger workload, Jon Gruden instead pivoted the conversation to a different running back. "It's an opportunity for Peyton Barber. We really like Barber," Gruden told reporters. "I like the way he runs and catches and picks up blitzes. Kenyan will continue to play a role in our system no matter who the other back is." It certainly seems as though Barber will be the biggest beneficiary of Jacobs' absence, while Drake could see a similar role as in Week 1.

