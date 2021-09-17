Las Vegas Raiders: Kenyan Drake signing to prove valuable early on
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without Josh Jacobs on Sunday against Pittsburgh due to injury, as Kenyan Drake becomes the starter at running back. On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders saw what a warrior Josh Jacobs is, as he played through the pain of an injured toe, and helped will the team to victory. Since coming into the league, Jacobs has had his fair share of injuries, but he has also played through the pain, racking up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.justblogbaby.com
