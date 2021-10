Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have developed a new safety beacon for their upcoming Crew-3 launch to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program (CCP), which uses SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to ferry astronauts to the ISS. This beacon will be part of a brand new Dragon capsule, which will take flight for the first time next month. The safety beacon, which is used to communicate with the Cospas-Sarsat program, is only activated if the crew onboard the spacecraft are in distress, and the new beacon has a higher effective radiated power (ERP) reveal SpaceX's filings with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

