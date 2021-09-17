Steely Dan Fans, This One’s for You
Love Steely Dan? Don’t miss the tribute band Steely Dane when it performs Sept. 25, 7 pm, at Door Community Auditorium (DCA). In Steely Dane, 20 of Dane County’s best jazz and rock musicians come together to play in the same configuration as the Steely Dan touring band, including a four-piece horn section and three background singers. The group is dedicated to faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, delivering an energetic, live-show experience to hard-core Steely Dan fans and casual listeners alike.doorcountypulse.com
