Walt Disney World Resort is currently gearing up for the 50th anniversary celebration that will begin in a few short weeks. There have been so many changes across the property! When the theme Park icons were announced, we knew Magic Kingdom would decorate Cinderella Castle, Disney’s Hollywood Studios would give the Tower of Terror some shimmer, Disney’s Animal Kingdom would project onto the Tree of Life, and Spaceship Earth over in EPCOT would receive a permanent change as points of light would be added to the ball so that it would shine outward. We recently saw testing of the Beacons of Light, which you can check out by clicking here.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO