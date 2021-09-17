Steam machines chug along at this antique museum
A mansion nestled in Auburn Valley State Park is the cornerstone where antique steam cars can still be found circling around. It's thanks to the Marshall family, especially Thomas Marshall, that the renowned collection exists. Even long after the technology's popularity has faded, it still teaches and amazes visitors today. "I've been coming here since I was like, one," said Sam Mandell, 15, who enjoyed his first day as a volunteer today. "If you love museums, antique cars, trains, come here." website . Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
