Auburn, PA

Steam machines chug along at this antique museum

By Matteo Iadonisi
 8 days ago

A mansion nestled in Auburn Valley State Park is the cornerstone where antique steam cars can still be found circling around.

It's thanks to the Marshall family, especially Thomas Marshall, that the renowned collection exists. Even long after the technology's popularity has faded, it still teaches and amazes visitors today.

"I've been coming here since I was like, one," said Sam Mandell, 15, who enjoyed his first day as a volunteer today. "If you love museums, antique cars, trains, come here."

The mansion and museum are open on Thursdays and Fridays each week. But perhaps the best-kept secret in Delaware is "Steamin' Day," which takes place on the first Sunday of the month.

They start with a soft launch in May and run full steam ahead from June to November. That is when families can enjoy rides in antique cars and get a taste of free steamed popcorn from 12:30-4:30pm.

Families were also impressed by the steam train ride, which circles the campus and treks through a tunnel.

To learn more about Marshall Steam Museum and its hours of operation, visit their website .

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).

Bakery celebrates Mexican Independence Day with red, white, and green sweet bread

LOS ANGELES -- El Gallo Bakery keeps the tradition of Mexican sweet bread alive. The family business has been in East Los Angeles since 1949, and has only grown in popularity. "There's generations that always forget their traditions. Businesses like this just keep it authentic, the taste, everything," said Marco Diego a long-time customer. "You get a little piece of that Mexican culture."
Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

