Raiders' Josh Jacobs out vs. Steelers with toe, ankle injuries

Josh Jacobs will get a week off to heal in hopes of returning closer to full health before the Raiders host the Dolphins in Week 3. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs found the end zone twice but was limited to 34 rushing yards on 10 carries during this past Monday's thrilling 33-27 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, however, Jacobs missed practice all week while dealing with toe and ankle injuries, and head coach Jon Gruden confirmed Friday that the ball-carrier won't be available for this Sunday's matchup at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Raiders signed Peyton Barber earlier this month, and Gruden spoke highly of the veteran.

"We really like Barber -- we think he's a heck of a back," Gruden added. "I like the way he runs and catches and picks up blitzes.

"We're excited about this opportunity to see what we have."

Meanwhile, Kenyan Drake will also be available out of the backfield. Drake gained 11 yards on six carries but also recorded five catches for 59 yards in the win over Baltimore.

Pittsburgh defeated the Buffalo Bills 23-16 in Week 1.