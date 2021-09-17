CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Bell speaks out after sentencing in child endangerment case: 'I make mistakes'

By Marcus Jones
EW.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Drake & Josh star was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is speaking out for the first time since being sentenced to two years of probation for felony attempted endangering children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

ew.com

Comments / 19

Michael P.S. Hayes
7d ago

Sounds like a gold digger trying to get rich and famous. Drake you’re famous, every time you are around these females, make sure your wife is right by your side. Because these gold diggers will set you up, they could be any age!!!

Reply
2
Kevin Morris
7d ago

his next gig will be a Boy Scout leader he'll bring lots of candy and Twinkies do Jimmy have you ever seen a grown man naked have you ever been to a Turkish prison do you like movies about gladiators

Reply
2
