Drake Bell speaks out after sentencing in child endangerment case: 'I make mistakes'

The Drake & Josh alum posted an Instagram video addressing his sentencing earlier this year to two years of probation and 200 hours community service relating to a girl who met him online and accused him of sexual contact after she attended his concert when she was 15. The case “moved very quickly for you but for me it’s been a three-year thorough investigation into every false claim that has been made," he alleged, adding: “It’s not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven claims to be false. If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son.” Bell also clarified that he didn't change his last name, even though he's now "Drake Campana" on Instagram and he did move to Mexico or become a resident or citizen of the country despite rumors he had.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO