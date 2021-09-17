Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 452 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms have dissipated over the area. However, rainfall amounts of 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from the thunderstorms during the last couple of hours. This amount of rainfall will take some time to drain away. Therefore, the Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 545 PM EDT this afternoon for Central Miami-Dade County. Some locations that will experience flooding include Homestead, The Redland, Homestead General Airport, Leisure City, Naranja, Princeton, Homestead Base, Goulds and South Miami Heights.