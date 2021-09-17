The following Speak Out! messages appear in Sept. 15-20, 2021 editions of the Journal & Topics. Traffic lights should flash yellow during off hours. I’m from Arlington Heights originally, a graduate of Prospect High School. I happened to stumble upon the Journal & Topics Off The Record column. I worked in WTC 1 (North Tower — the first to be hit, but second to fall) on the 97th floor, and I, fortunately, was on vacation in Tokyo that day — about as far away as I could be from the city. I lived about a mile north of ground zero but had friends in Hoboken where I now reside. I never knew your cousin, but Hobson’s Choice was always a popular destination for me and my friends, many of whom remember Wayne fondly. We’ll be at the memorial on Saturday, as usual, blocks away from old Hobson’s Choice at the 9/11 memorial overlooking the new Freedom Tower across the river and remember your cousin, the 52 other Hoboken residents, and thousands of other Americans who lost their lives that day. (Thank you for your heartwarming column.)